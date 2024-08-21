KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit + AI_dev China

“In fact, having seen what KubeCon has to offer, I’m sorry I missed every previous KubeCon since 2015. For a veteran cloud blogger, this conference is a peek into the future of distributed development.” – Ofir Nachmani, Cloud Evangelist & Founder/CEO of IOD

“This is ground zero for the hottest area of the entire computing industry right now.” – Paul Gillin, SiliconANGLE