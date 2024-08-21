KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit + AI_dev China

2024年8月21日至23日
香港
21-23 August, 2024
Hong Kong
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s flagship conference joins with Open Source Summit and AI_dev to gather adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities in Hong Kong from 21-23 August 2024. Join us and immerse yourself in the heart of cloud native computing, open source innovation, and the intricate realm of generative AI and machine learning.
2024 年 8 月 21 日至 23 日，云原生计算基金会的旗舰会议将联合开源峰会和 AI_dev 在香港汇聚来自领先开源和云原生社区的应用者和技术专家。加入我们并深度体验云原生计算、开源创新以及生成式人工智能和机器学习复杂领域的核心。
The KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Experience
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 体验
SCHEDULE at a GLANCE
日程速览
All times are listed in Hong Kong Time (HKT) GMT+8
|Wednesday, 21 August
|9:00 – 18:00 | Keynotes, Breakouts, Solutions Showcase
|Thursday, 22 August
|9:00 – 18:00 | Keynotes, Breakouts, Solutions Showcase
|Friday, 23 August
|9:00 – 18:00 | Keynotes, Breakouts, Solutions Showcase
所有时间均以香港时间 (HKT) GMT+8 列出
|8 月 21 日，星期三
|9:00 – 18:00 | 主论坛演讲、分论坛演讲、解决方案展示
|8 月 22 日，星期四
|9:00 – 18:00 | 主论坛演讲、分论坛演讲、解决方案展示
|8 月 23 日，星期五
|9:00 – 18:00 | 主论坛演讲、分论坛演讲、解决方案展示
“In fact, having seen what KubeCon has to offer, I’m sorry I missed every previous KubeCon since 2015. For a veteran cloud blogger, this conference is a peek into the future of distributed development.” – Ofir Nachmani, Cloud Evangelist & Founder/CEO of IOD
“This is ground zero for the hottest area of the entire computing industry right now.” – Paul Gillin, SiliconANGLE